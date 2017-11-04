Bryant Football Set to Renew Rivalry With Sacred Heart on ESPN3
Saturday, November 04, 2017
Sacred Heart is looking to rebound from a 37-21 loss to Duquesne, while Bryant is coming off a 31-16 win over Wagner.
“I was very happy with how the kids played, we work hard and I thought it was a good sign that we are playing our best football at the end of the season. We had another great practice this week so we are looking forward to Saturday,” Bryant head coach James Perry told GoLocalProv.
Game time is set for 12 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN3.
Bryant vs Sacred Heart
The Bulldogs and Pioneers will be meeting for the 10th time in program history, with Sacred Heart holding a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. They have won three of the last four games in the series.
Last season, Bryant ended a three-game losing streak in the series, beating the Pioneers 42-34 in Fairfield.
Bryant Offense
The Bryant offense comes in averaging 417 yards and 25 points per game so far this season.
Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 191of his 328 passes for 2,401 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 14 interceptions on the season.
Sophomore Jean Constant is coming off a three-touchdown game last week, including a 100-yard kickoff return. He was named NEC special teams player of the week for his performance.
“Jean is the epitome of what we want in this program. Obviously, the kickoff return was spectacular. I was happy to see it come out, I was happy we were able to get it to him, and we will certainly look to do that again this week,” said Perry.
Bryant Defense
So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 36 points and 463 total yards per game.
Linebacker Thomas Costigan was named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week this past week. He posted 11 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks last weekend.
Over his last 12 games, Costigan has 108 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles.
Sophomore Richard Ukele follows up with 48 tackles and one fumble recovery on the season.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
