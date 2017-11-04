Bryant Football Set to Renew Rivalry With Sacred Heart on ESPN3

The Bryant Bulldogs football team (3-5, 1-2 NEC) will play their second the last home game of the season on Saturday when they host (3-5, 1-2 NEC) Sacred Heart at Beirne Stadium.

Sacred Heart is looking to rebound from a 37-21 loss to Duquesne, while Bryant is coming off a 31-16 win over Wagner.

“I was very happy with how the kids played, we work hard and I thought it was a good sign that we are playing our best football at the end of the season. We had another great practice this week so we are looking forward to Saturday,” Bryant head coach James Perry told GoLocalProv.

Game time is set for 12 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN3.

Bryant vs Sacred Heart

The Bulldogs and Pioneers will be meeting for the 10th time in program history, with Sacred Heart holding a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. They have won three of the last four games in the series.

Last season, Bryant ended a three-game losing streak in the series, beating the Pioneers 42-34 in Fairfield.

Bryant Offense

The Bryant offense comes in averaging 417 yards and 25 points per game so far this season.

Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 191of his 328 passes for 2,401 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 14 interceptions on the season.

Sophomore Jean Constant is coming off a three-touchdown game last week, including a 100-yard kickoff return. He was named NEC special teams player of the week for his performance.

“Jean is the epitome of what we want in this program. Obviously, the kickoff return was spectacular. I was happy to see it come out, I was happy we were able to get it to him, and we will certainly look to do that again this week,” said Perry.

Bryant Defense

So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 36 points and 463 total yards per game.

Linebacker Thomas Costigan was named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week this past week. He posted 11 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks last weekend.

Over his last 12 games, Costigan has 108 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles.

Sophomore Richard Ukele follows up with 48 tackles and one fumble recovery on the season.

