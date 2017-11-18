Bryant Football Hosts Duquesne to Close Season

The Bryant University Football team (5-5,3-2 NEC) will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday when they host (7-3, 4-1) Duquesne.

The Bulldogs have won three straight games and will look to close the season on a four-game winning streak.

“We have worked conditioned hard and have played strong in the second half. The guys are practicing hard, so it is good to see us play our best football at the end of the season,” said Bryant head coach James Perry.

The game all also mark Perry’s final game of his first season as head coach.

“It’s been a lot of fun, this is a great place, as a program we have gotten a lot of support, as a coach myself I have gotten a lot of support. So I’ve enjoyed it,” Perry said.

Game time is set for noon.

Bryant vs Duquesne

Bryant and Duquesne will be meeting for the 10th time in program history on Saturday, with Bryant owning a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. The Bulldogs have on three of the last four meetings.

“They are coming off a totally heartbreaking loss where they played extremely well. They are a terrific football team, they have been in the mix for the league championship for a half dozen years so it will be a great test for where we are and the kids know they have a great challenge ache of them,” said Perry.

In last season’s meeting, Bryant led 24-7 in the second quarter before Duquesne stormed back to win 35-31 at home.

Bryant Offense

The Bryant offense enters the final game of the season averaging 29 points and 427 total yards per game.

Quarterback Price Wilson enters the game with a chance to be the first 3,000-yard passer in school history, he currently sits at 2,982 yards.

Wilson has completed 238 of 399 passing attempts and thrown 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Senior Tom Kennedy and redshirt sophomore Jean Constant have combined for 11 touchdowns over the course of Bryant's three-game winning streak.

Constant has seven touchdowns on the season.

Bryant Defense

Coming into the final game of the season, the Bryant defense has allowed 35 points and 459 total yards per game.

Junior linebacker Thomas Costigan enters Saturday's game with 87 tackles, 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles. He ranks second nationally in sacks per game after picking up three at Robert Morris.

Over his last 14 games, Costigan has 122 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss and seven forced fumbles. The stretch started last year at Duquesne when he had 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.