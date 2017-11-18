Bryant Football Hosts Duquesne to Close Season
Saturday, November 18, 2017
The Bulldogs have won three straight games and will look to close the season on a four-game winning streak.
“We have worked conditioned hard and have played strong in the second half. The guys are practicing hard, so it is good to see us play our best football at the end of the season,” said Bryant head coach James Perry.
The game all also mark Perry’s final game of his first season as head coach.
“It’s been a lot of fun, this is a great place, as a program we have gotten a lot of support, as a coach myself I have gotten a lot of support. So I’ve enjoyed it,” Perry said.
Game time is set for noon.
Bryant vs Duquesne
Bryant and Duquesne will be meeting for the 10th time in program history on Saturday, with Bryant owning a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. The Bulldogs have on three of the last four meetings.
“They are coming off a totally heartbreaking loss where they played extremely well. They are a terrific football team, they have been in the mix for the league championship for a half dozen years so it will be a great test for where we are and the kids know they have a great challenge ache of them,” said Perry.
In last season’s meeting, Bryant led 24-7 in the second quarter before Duquesne stormed back to win 35-31 at home.
Bryant Offense
The Bryant offense enters the final game of the season averaging 29 points and 427 total yards per game.
Quarterback Price Wilson enters the game with a chance to be the first 3,000-yard passer in school history, he currently sits at 2,982 yards.
Wilson has completed 238 of 399 passing attempts and thrown 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Senior Tom Kennedy and redshirt sophomore Jean Constant have combined for 11 touchdowns over the course of Bryant's three-game winning streak.
Constant has seven touchdowns on the season.
Bryant Defense
Coming into the final game of the season, the Bryant defense has allowed 35 points and 459 total yards per game.
Junior linebacker Thomas Costigan enters Saturday's game with 87 tackles, 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles. He ranks second nationally in sacks per game after picking up three at Robert Morris.
Over his last 14 games, Costigan has 122 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss and seven forced fumbles. The stretch started last year at Duquesne when he had 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Bryant Football Set to Open Season vs. Merrimack
- Bryant Football Set to Visit Maine
- Bryant Football Visits #15 New Hampshire on ESPN3
- Bryant Football Picked as Preseason Favorite in NEC
- Bryant Football Looks to Get Over “Hump” in 2016
- Bryant Football Rolls Merrimack 41-20 in Season Opener
- Bryant Football Opens Conference Play Against Defending Champ St. Francis
- Bryant Football Visits Central Connecticut on Saturday
- Bryant Football Holds Off Sacred Heart in 48-45 Thriller
- Bryant Football Visits Robert Morris Seeking 3rd Straight Win
- Bryant Football Beats Robert Morris 42-17 for 3rd Straight Win
- Bryant Football Set to Renew Rivalry With Sacred Heart on ESPN3
- Constant’s 3 Touchdowns Leads Bryant Football Past Wagner 31-16
- Bryant Football’s Rally Falls Short, Lose 31-14 to Central Connecticut
- Bryant Football Visits Wagner in Search of 1st Conference Win