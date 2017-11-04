Bryant Football Holds Off Sacred Heart in 48-45 Thriller

The Bryant Bulldogs football team used 20 third-quarter points to rally past Sacred Heart 48-45 on Saturday afternoon in Smithfield.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play and have won two straight games.

Sacred Heart drops to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Bryant Rallies to Win

The Bulldogs trailed Sacred Heart 30-21 with 11:31 left in the third quarter before scoring the next 20 points.

Receiver Tom Kennedy caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Price Wilson to bring Bryant within two, 30-28, with 9:19 left in the quarter following an extra point.

The touchdown was Kennedy’s second of the game.

The Bulldogs would take the lead when Wilson connected with Jean Constant on a 67-yard touchdown pass to give Bryant a 34-30 advantage after a two-point conversion failed.

The Bryant defense extended the lead when Vincent Nisivoccia recovered a fumble and returned it 32-yards to the end zone to give Bryant a 41-30 lead.

Constant and Wilson would connect again, this time on a five-yard pass with 13:45 left in the fourth quarter to put Bryant up 48-30.

The touchdown pass was Wilson’s sixth of the game.

Sacred Heart would call with 15 straight points, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to pull within three, 48-45, with 6:17 to play.

Sacred Heart would get into Bryant territory in their second to last drive of the game, but Bryant’s Richard Ukele would intercept a Kevin Duke pass.

Sacred Heart’s last possession came with three seconds left on the clock.

Next up

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, November 11 when they visit Robert Morris.

Game time is set for 12 p.m.

