Bryant Football Beats Robert Morris 42-17 for 3rd Straight Win
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Alfred Dorbor's first-career TD gives the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/S4lGdUWb4d— Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) November 11, 2017
The win was Bryant’s third straight and improves them to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
"That was a very hard-fought game. Credit to Robert Morris, they played really hard all game long. That was a very close game and the ball bounced our way at the end. We take conditioning seriously and towards the end of the game, there were some really critical moments where I think that showed. In that locker room, we know we are playing our best football, we keep playing better each week and we are hungry to get another chance to do that,” said Bryant head coach James Perry after the game.
Bryant Closes Game in 4th
With the game tied at 14 at the half, the Bulldogs took the lead with 4:24 to play in the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Alfred Dorbor to go up 21-14 after the extra point.
In the fourth, Robert Morris would get a 19-yard field goal to cut their deficit to four, 21-17, before Bryant would pull away.
Following the field goal, Bryant’s Jean Constant would return the ensuing kick off 86 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 28-17 lead.
Constant now has two return touchdowns this season and 957 kick return yards. He has 10 total touchdowns on the year.
Jake Wiswal would add a six-yard touchdown run and Peter Corbett would recover a fumble in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 42-17 win.
Next up
Bryant wraps up their season on Saturday, November 18 when they host Duquesne.
Game time is set for noon time.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
