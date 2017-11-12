Bryant Football Beats Robert Morris 42-17 for 3rd Straight Win

Alfred Dorbor's first-career TD gives the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/S4lGdUWb4d — Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) November 11, 2017

The Bryant Bulldogs football team scored 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 42-17 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

The win was Bryant’s third straight and improves them to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

"That was a very hard-fought game. Credit to Robert Morris, they played really hard all game long. That was a very close game and the ball bounced our way at the end. We take conditioning seriously and towards the end of the game, there were some really critical moments where I think that showed. In that locker room, we know we are playing our best football, we keep playing better each week and we are hungry to get another chance to do that,” said Bryant head coach James Perry after the game.

Bryant Closes Game in 4th

With the game tied at 14 at the half, the Bulldogs took the lead with 4:24 to play in the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Alfred Dorbor to go up 21-14 after the extra point.

In the fourth, Robert Morris would get a 19-yard field goal to cut their deficit to four, 21-17, before Bryant would pull away.

Following the field goal, Bryant’s Jean Constant would return the ensuing kick off 86 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 28-17 lead.

Constant now has two return touchdowns this season and 957 kick return yards. He has 10 total touchdowns on the year.

Jake Wiswal would add a six-yard touchdown run and Peter Corbett would recover a fumble in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 42-17 win.

Next up

Bryant wraps up their season on Saturday, November 18 when they host Duquesne.

Game time is set for noon time.

