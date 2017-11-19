Bryant Football Beats Duquesne 38-29 to Secure 1st Winning Season Since 2014
Sunday, November 19, 2017
Tom Kennedy breaks free for a 50-yard Bulldog touchdown! His 9th of the season! pic.twitter.com/YpaGbF42K3— Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) November 18, 2017
The win extended Bryant’s win streak to four games and gave them a winning record for the first time since 2014.
They finish the season going 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northeast Conference.
"I couldn't be more proud in all of my years of coaching. You love teams that practice and work hard, and this team is the epitome of that. I'm very thankful and I know the Bryant community is very thankful for their (the seniors) efforts. I'm excited for us to be able to finish strong,” said Bryant head coach James Perry after the game.
Bryant Rallies in 4th
Trailing 29-23 and facing 4th-and-7 from the Duquesne 48, Bryant quarterback Price Wilson fired a pass over the middle to senior Matt Sewall for a 19-yard gain and a first down.
Two plays later, Wilson found Sewall for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good, 30-29.
Bryant would add to their lead a couple of minutes later when Jake Wiswall ran two yards into the end zone to give Bryant a 38-29 lead following a two-point conversion.
Sophomore Jesse Nemerowicz sealed the game with an interception with 3:42 left.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Bryant Football Set to Open Season vs. Merrimack
- Bryant Football Set to Visit Maine
- Bryant Football Visits #15 New Hampshire on ESPN3
- Bryant Football Picked as Preseason Favorite in NEC
- Bryant Football Looks to Get Over “Hump” in 2016
- Bryant Football Rolls Merrimack 41-20 in Season Opener
- Bryant Football Opens Conference Play Against Defending Champ St. Francis
- Bryant Football Visits Central Connecticut on Saturday
- Bryant Football Holds Off Sacred Heart in 48-45 Thriller
- Bryant Football Visits Robert Morris Seeking 3rd Straight Win
- Bryant Football Beats Robert Morris 42-17 for 3rd Straight Win
- Bryant Football Set to Renew Rivalry With Sacred Heart on ESPN3
- Constant’s 3 Touchdowns Leads Bryant Football Past Wagner 31-16
- Bryant Football’s Rally Falls Short, Lose 31-14 to Central Connecticut
- Bryant Football Visits Wagner in Search of 1st Conference Win
- Bryant Football Hosts Duquesne to Close Season