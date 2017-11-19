Bryant Football Beats Duquesne 38-29 to Secure 1st Winning Season Since 2014

Tom Kennedy breaks free for a 50-yard Bulldog touchdown! His 9th of the season! pic.twitter.com/YpaGbF42K3 — Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) November 18, 2017

The Bryant Bulldogs football team closed the season with a 38-29 win over Duquesne on Saturday afternoon at Bierne Stadium on Bryant’s campus.

The win extended Bryant’s win streak to four games and gave them a winning record for the first time since 2014.

They finish the season going 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northeast Conference.

"I couldn't be more proud in all of my years of coaching. You love teams that practice and work hard, and this team is the epitome of that. I'm very thankful and I know the Bryant community is very thankful for their (the seniors) efforts. I'm excited for us to be able to finish strong,” said Bryant head coach James Perry after the game.

Bryant Rallies in 4th

Trailing 29-23 and facing 4th-and-7 from the Duquesne 48, Bryant quarterback Price Wilson fired a pass over the middle to senior Matt Sewall for a 19-yard gain and a first down.

Two plays later, Wilson found Sewall for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good, 30-29.

Bryant would add to their lead a couple of minutes later when Jake Wiswall ran two yards into the end zone to give Bryant a 38-29 lead following a two-point conversion.

Sophomore Jesse Nemerowicz sealed the game with an interception with 3:42 left.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.