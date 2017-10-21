Bryant Football Visits Central Connecticut on Saturday

The Bryant Bulldogs football team (2-4, 0-1 NEC) continue conference play this weekend when they hit the road to take on (4-3, 2-0 NEC) Central Connecticut on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 30-14 loss to Saint Francis last week, while the Blue Devils enter the game on a four-game winning streak, beating Wagner in quadruple overtime last week.

“Central Connecticut has won four straight games, they are a very good team with a lot of confidence. The just won a quadruple overtime game against Wagner to game where they played really well down the stretch to beat Wagner, so it will be a big challenge,” Bryant head coach James Perry told GoLocalProv.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

Bryant vs Central Connecticut

Bryant and Central Connecticut will meet for the 10th straight season on Saturday afternoon with Central Connecticut hold a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series.

In last seasons meeting, the Bulldogs beat Central Connecticut 45-25 in Smithfield.

Bryant Offense

The Bryant offense comes in averaging 439 yards and 26 points per game through the first six weeks of the season.

Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 149 of his 264 passes for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 14 interceptions on the season.

Sophomore Jean Constant ranks fourth in the country with 165 all-purpose yards per game. He needs just eight more to become the 10th different player in program history to record 1,000+ AP yards in a single season.

Bryant Defense

So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 40 points and 468 total yards per game.

Linebacker Thomas Costigan leads the conference in sacks with six and is second with 8.8 tackles per game.

He also leads Bryant with 53 tackles on the season and nine tackles for loss.

Sophomore Richard Ukele follows up with 44 tackles on the season.

