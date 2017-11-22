Bryant Falls to Rutgers 83-54, Starts Season 0-4
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
In the game, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 16 times and shot just 31% from the field.
"I thought we turned the ball over too much. We had a couple good sequences, but we have work to do. Aram Martin, who just joined us recently, gave us a good look. Brandon Carroll, who hasn't played a lot, athletically did some things well. Ike (Ndugba) played well, but they did a great job defensively on Adam Grant," said Bryant head coach Tim O'Shea after the game.
Bryant drops to 0-4 on the season.
Bryant Falls at Rutgers
After falling behind 11-2 early, the Bulldogs came back to grab a brief 15-14 lead on a three by Bosko Kostur with 12:38 to go in the first half.
The Bulldogs would trail 18-17 when Rutgers would rip off a 13-0 run to go up 31-17 lead over the next 2:16.
Bryant would get as close as eight the rest of half before heading into the locker room trailing 47-34.
In the second half, Bryant would get as close as 12 with 7:35 to play in the game following a jumper by Hunter Ware.
However, Bryant would go the final seven minutes without scoring a field goal to fall 83-54.
Next up
Bryant returns to action Friday, November 24 when they visit the University of Hartford.
Game time is set for 3 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Bryant Basketball Adds 5 Players to Complete 2020 Recruiting Class
- Bryant Basketball 2015-16 Season Preview
- NEW: Bryant Basketball Picked to Finish 3rd in NEC
- NEW: Bryant Basketball Releases 2015-16 Schedule
- Bryant Basketball Announces 2016-17 Season Schedule
- Bryant Basketball Announces 2017-18 Conference Schedule
- Bryant Basketball to Face Louisville, Memphis in 2017 Gotham Classic
- Bryant Basketball’s Zouzoua to Transfer
- Bryant Basketball Falls 89-64 to Notre Dame in Season Opener
- Bryant Basketball Falls to N.C. State 95-72