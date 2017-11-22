Bryant Falls to Rutgers 83-54, Starts Season 0-4

The Bryant Bulldogs men’s basketball team fell 83-54 to Rutgers on Tuesday night in New Jersey.

In the game, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 16 times and shot just 31% from the field.

"I thought we turned the ball over too much. We had a couple good sequences, but we have work to do. Aram Martin, who just joined us recently, gave us a good look. Brandon Carroll, who hasn't played a lot, athletically did some things well. Ike (Ndugba) played well, but they did a great job defensively on Adam Grant," said Bryant head coach Tim O'Shea after the game.

Bryant drops to 0-4 on the season.

After falling behind 11-2 early, the Bulldogs came back to grab a brief 15-14 lead on a three by Bosko Kostur with 12:38 to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs would trail 18-17 when Rutgers would rip off a 13-0 run to go up 31-17 lead over the next 2:16.

Bryant would get as close as eight the rest of half before heading into the locker room trailing 47-34.

In the second half, Bryant would get as close as 12 with 7:35 to play in the game following a jumper by Hunter Ware.

However, Bryant would go the final seven minutes without scoring a field goal to fall 83-54.

Next up

Bryant returns to action Friday, November 24 when they visit the University of Hartford.

Game time is set for 3 p.m.

