Bryant Edges Hartford 78-73 for 1st Win of Season

The Bryant University men’s basketball team earned their first win of the season on Friday afternoon, beating the University of Hartford 78-73 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bryant was led by sophomore Sebastian Townes, who poured in a career-high 19 points, while Ikenna Ndugba added a double-double.

"We didn't turn the ball over and had poise down the stretch. The hardest thing to do in college basketball is to win on the road. We start a freshman and three sophomores. Today was a big day for us to finish out a game against a quality opponent,” said Bryant head coach Tim O’Shea after the game.

Bryant improves to 1-4 on the season, while Hartford falls to 3-3.

Bryant Holds Off Hartford

Bryant led by nine, 42-33, at the half before Hartford cut the lead to four, 54-50, with 12:37 left to go.

The Bulldogs would respond with a 12-2 run to take a commanding 69-52 lead with under ten minutes to play.

Hartford would again cut into the lead, this time getting to within three, 73-70, with 2:54 to play following a three by Hartford’s J.R. Lynch.

After three Bryant free throws, Hartford responded with another three to make it 76-73 Bulldogs with 20 seconds remaining.

Bryant closed out the win with a pair of free throws for the 78-73 win.

Next up

The Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, November 26 when they host in-state rival Brown at the Chace Athletic Center.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

