Bryant Edges Hartford 78-73 for 1st Win of Season
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Bryant was led by sophomore Sebastian Townes, who poured in a career-high 19 points, while Ikenna Ndugba added a double-double.
"We didn't turn the ball over and had poise down the stretch. The hardest thing to do in college basketball is to win on the road. We start a freshman and three sophomores. Today was a big day for us to finish out a game against a quality opponent,” said Bryant head coach Tim O’Shea after the game.
Bryant improves to 1-4 on the season, while Hartford falls to 3-3.
Bryant Holds Off Hartford
Bryant led by nine, 42-33, at the half before Hartford cut the lead to four, 54-50, with 12:37 left to go.
The Bulldogs would respond with a 12-2 run to take a commanding 69-52 lead with under ten minutes to play.
Hartford would again cut into the lead, this time getting to within three, 73-70, with 2:54 to play following a three by Hartford’s J.R. Lynch.
After three Bryant free throws, Hartford responded with another three to make it 76-73 Bulldogs with 20 seconds remaining.
Bryant closed out the win with a pair of free throws for the 78-73 win.
Next up
The Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, November 26 when they host in-state rival Brown at the Chace Athletic Center.
Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Bryant Basketball Adds 5 Players to Complete 2020 Recruiting Class
- Bryant Basketball 2015-16 Season Preview
- NEW: Bryant Basketball Picked to Finish 3rd in NEC
- NEW: Bryant Basketball Releases 2015-16 Schedule
- Bryant Basketball Announces 2016-17 Season Schedule
- Bryant Basketball Announces 2017-18 Conference Schedule
- Bryant Basketball to Face Louisville, Memphis in 2017 Gotham Classic
- Bryant Basketball’s Zouzoua to Transfer
- Bryant Basketball Falls 89-64 to Notre Dame in Season Opener
- Bryant Basketball Falls to N.C. State 95-72