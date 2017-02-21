Which RI College Has the Best Chance to Make NCAA Tournament? Maybe Bryant

Which of the Rhode Island college hoop teams have the best chance to get an invite to March Madness?

The University of Rhode Island which started the season ranked in the top 25? The young PC Friars who seem to be in most every game? The Brown Bears who are fighting to get in the Ivy League four team tournament?

Surprise, it may be the Bryant Bulldogs that have the best chance to make the NCAA Tournament of any team in the state.

Despite a six-game losing streak earlier in the season, the Bulldogs are 6-3 in their last nine games and are winners of three in a row, pulling their record to 8-8 in the Northeast Conference. They started conference play with a 2-5 record.

"We have been in all of those games. I think the most we lost by is 14 points in our last 20 games. We are a young team and we have had to learn how to close games. Now, it is all clicking," said Bryant associate head coach Frank "Happy" Dobbs.

Bryant clinched a spot in the Northeast Conference Tournament and have two games to play in their regular season to improve their seed, currently tied for sixth. They can get as high as third with two wins and some help.

Bryant vs the NEC Tournament

According to the latest bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Mount St. Mary’s is picked to represent the Northeast Conference. They are projected as a 16 seed.

This season, the Bulldogs have beat Mount St. Mary’s once, 72-71, at home and lost by seven, 77-70, in the second meeting on the road. A third meeting with Mount Saint Mary’s would be one that the Bulldogs could win.

"I think we are the one team in the conference that matches up well with them. We can play small ball and they tend to play small ball and so our games with them are always close," said Dobbs.

A potential tournament matchup with LIU Brooklyn, currently the second seed would see Bryant needing to beat the Blackbirds for the first time this season. Bryant lost the first game at LIU Brooklyn 74-63 and then lost the second matchup 88-85 in overtime, but Bryant held a lead with six minutes to play.

The third seed in the tournament is currently Wagner. Bryant beat Wagner 77-66 in their first matchup back in January with their final matchup of the regular season taking place on Thursday at Wagner.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against St. Francis (PA) and Fairleigh Dickinson, currently the fourth and fifth seeds respectively, and 0-2 against Sacred Heart, who Bryant is tied with for sixth place in the conference.

Bryant’s Challenge

The biggest challenge for Bryant would be needing to win on the road. NEC Tournament games are played at the sight of the highest seed.

The Bulldogs have only won two road games all season, a win at Robert Morris and a win at Central Connecticut. Both of those teams are below Bryant in the standings.

"Whether we are playing at home or on the road, we feel good about what we are doing and we feel we can win. Playing on the road, we were in all of those games. I think the only game we lost by more than five was against Saint Francis (PA), other than that we could have won every game," Dobbs said.

Rhode Island Bracketology

PC

According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, the Providence College Friars are are on the outside looking in for the tournament.

The Friars need to win at least three of their last four games giving them .500 record in the Big East. They will then need a run in the Big East Tournament to secure a spot.

“We are close. You look at the Big East right now, a lot of teams are bunched up right now, you could end up anywhere. Right now we are just trying to go one game at a time,” said PC Head Coach Ed Cooley prior to the game against Xavier.

URI

According to Lunardi, only two teams are getting in from the A-10 and URI is nowhere near the bubble.

URI currently sits third in the A-10 with four games left of their season, including a big one on February 25 against first place VCU.

"Obviously the Rams have to get on a little bit of a run here, and then make a run in the tournament. I don't think they have to win it, but they need to make a run," said URI radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald. "I wouldn't count them out that's for sure," he added.

Brown

The Brown Bears sit in last place in the Ivy League with four games left in the season. They need to win their last four games just to have a chance at making the Ivy League Tournament. Then win the Ivy League Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are 0-5 against the top three seeds (Princeton, Yale, and Harvard) so far this season with one game against Harvard remaining.

Bryant

The NEC is only getting one bid meaning Bryant or any other team in the conference for that matter has to win their tournament get in.

The Bulldogs just need to beat a few teams that they have already beaten or at least could have beaten.

