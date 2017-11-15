Bryant Basketball Falls to N.C. State 95-72

The Bryant Bulldogs had four players reach double figures, including Adam Grant who poured in 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to NC State 95-72 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Bryant drops to 0-2 on the season, while NC State improves to 3-0.

NC State Rallies Past Bryant

Bryant got off to an ideal start, opening the game by going 6-for-6 from the field and taking a 14-3 lead.

They would then take a 21-10 lead before N.C. State rallied with a 13-0 run to take a 23-21 lead with 10:33 to play in the half.

"I don't think we could have gotten out to a better start on the road. We said we needed to limit our turnovers, but we had a stretch where we did a poor job. We've got good guards, but that's NC State's game. I thought we played well for periods of time, but we didn't sustain it."

N.C. State would close the half on a 9-2 run to take a 50-40 lead into the half.

The Wolfpack outscored the Bulldogs 45-32 in the second half to win 95-72.

Next up

Bryant returns to action on Saturday, November 18 when they host Navy.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

