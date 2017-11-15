Bryant Basketball Falls to N.C. State 95-72
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Bryant drops to 0-2 on the season, while NC State improves to 3-0.
NC State Rallies Past Bryant
Bryant got off to an ideal start, opening the game by going 6-for-6 from the field and taking a 14-3 lead.
They would then take a 21-10 lead before N.C. State rallied with a 13-0 run to take a 23-21 lead with 10:33 to play in the half.
"I don't think we could have gotten out to a better start on the road. We said we needed to limit our turnovers, but we had a stretch where we did a poor job. We've got good guards, but that's NC State's game. I thought we played well for periods of time, but we didn't sustain it."
N.C. State would close the half on a 9-2 run to take a 50-40 lead into the half.
The Wolfpack outscored the Bulldogs 45-32 in the second half to win 95-72.
Next up
Bryant returns to action on Saturday, November 18 when they host Navy.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
