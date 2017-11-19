Kostur’s 25 Points Not Enough, Bryant Falls to Navy 79-71

Bosko Kostur poured in a season high 25 points, but the Bryant Bulldogs fell to the Navy Midshipmen 79-71 on Saturday at the Chace Athletic Center.

"I'm just disappointed. We had a quality opponent in our gym. We played well for a period of time, but got outrebounded by 15, which bothered me the most. We need to be better on the boards. I think our defensive effort needs to be better,” said Bryant head coach Tim O’Shea after the game.

The loss drops Bryant to 0-3 on the season.

Bryant Can’t Hang on

The Bulldogs led 50-47midway through the second half before Navy would take over.

The Midshipman would go on a 12-2 run to take the lead and then extend the run to 23-8 to take a 70-58 lead with 5:21 left to go.

Bryant would go on a run of their own, cutting their deficit to 70-67 after a three from Adam Grant went down with 2:12 to play.

The Bulldogs would get within two, 72-70, however, Navy would hit seven free throws to seal the win in the final minute.

Next up

Bryant returns to action on Tuesday, November 21 when they visit Rutgers.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

