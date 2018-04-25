NEW: Bruins Net 4 Goals in 3rd to Beat Toronto 7-4 in Wild Game 7

Jake DeBrusk scored two goals including the game-winner to lift the Boston Bruins past the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in a wild game seven on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins win the series 4-3 and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Bruins Rally in 3rd

Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, the Bruins rallied.

Just 1:10 into the period, defenseman Torey Krug fired a shot from the blue line that found its way past Toronto goaltender Frederik Anderson.

Four minutes later, the Bruins would take the lead on a goal from Jake DeBrusk, putting Boston up 5-4.

The goal was DeBrusk’s second of the game.

Boston’s David Pastrnak would add a goal with eight minutes left in the period to give the Bruins a 6-4 lead.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

On to Tampa Bay

The Bruins advance to the second round of the playoffs against top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game one is set for Saturday, with a time yet to be determined.

