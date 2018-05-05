Bruins Fall To Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT in Game 4, Face Elimination

The Boston Bruins fell 4-3 in overtime to the Tampa Lightning in game four of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins now trail the series 3-1 and are on the brink of being eliminated.

Bruins Fall in OT

After trailing 2-0 early on, the Bruins rallied to take a 3-2 lead on a goal by Patrice Bergeron 6:36 seconds into the third period.

The goal was Bergeron’s second of the game.

However, Boston would not be able to hold on.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy turned the puck over in his own end while being pressured from behind by Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov allowing Tampa’s J.T. Miller to set up Steven Stamkos for a one-timer that beat Rask.

The Bruins wanted a penalty on the play as it appeared that Kucherov took down McAvoy with his free hand, but none was called.

Just three minutes and 18 seconds into the overtime period, Tampa’s Alex Kilorn fired a shot towards the net from just below the faceoff circle that deflected off the stick of defenseman Dan Girardi’s stick and past Rask to give Tampa the win.

Game 5 Upcoming

Game five is set for Sunday, May 6 in Tampa Bay.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

