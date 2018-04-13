Bruins Cruise Past Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1

The Boston Bruins cruised past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in game one of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series with game two set for Saturday night in Boston.

Bruins Take Control in 2nd

With the game tied at one in the second period, Boston’s David Backes snapped the tie with just under five minutes to play with a power-play goal off a pass from David Krejci to give the Bruin a 2-1 lead.

Boston would add to their lead in the final minute of the period when David Pastrnak found the back of the net off a pass from Brad Marchand to put the Bruins up 3-1.

In the third, it was more Bruins.

Sean Kuraly made it 4-1 just 7:41 into the period and David Krejci added a power-play goal to give the Bruins their winning margin.

Potential Suspension for Toronto’s Kadri

Late in the third period with the game out of reach, Toronto’s Nazem Kadri was thrown out of the game following a dirty hit on Boston’s Tommy Wingels.

The hit resulted in Kadri getting a five minute major for charging and a ten-minute misconduct.

According to the NHL Player Safety’s twitter account, Kadri will have a hearing on Friday for the hit and could result in him being suspended for game two.

Game 2

Game two between the Bruins and Maple Leafs is set for Saturday, April 14 at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.