NEW: Bruins Cruise Past Tampa Bay 6-2 in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semi-Final

The Boston Bruins cruised past the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in game one of the Eastern Conference semi-final series on Saturday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

The Bruins lead the series 1-0.

Bruins Pull Away in 3rd

The Bruins entered the third period with just a one-goal lead, 3-2, before pulling away.

Just three minutes into the period, Brad Marchand deflected a Charlie McAvoy snapshot from the blue line past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the Bruins up 4-2.

Seven minutes later Patrice Bergeron fired a wrist shot from the slot that found its way past Vasilevskiy to put the Bruins up 5-2.

With seven minutes left in the game, the Lightning pulled their goaltender while on the power play, resulting in an empty net goal by Jake DeBrusk just after the Tampa power play expired to give Boston a commanding 6-2 lead.

Over the final two periods of play, the Bruins netted five goals on 11 shots.

Both Marchand and David Pastrnak recorded four points in the game.

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 34 of 36 shots.

Game 2 Upcoming

Game two is set for Monday, April 30 in Tampa Bay.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.