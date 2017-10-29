Brown’s Offensive Struggles Continue in 17-7 Loss to Penn

The Brown Bears football team continued their offensive struggle, putting up just 203 yards of total offense in their 17-7 loss to Penn on Saturday at Brown Stadium.

Bears quarterback Nick Duncan completed 13 of 25 passes for 89 yards while the Bears running attack saw six players, including Duncan, combine for 114 yards.

Brown has scored just 14 points in their last three games. They fall to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.

The Quakers got on the board on their first play of the game when quarterback Nick Robinson hit star receiver Justin Watson on an 80-yard pass to put Penn up 7-0 after an extra point.

Following a Brown fumble, Robinson would connect with Watson again, this time on a 20-yard pass play with 6:55 left in the quarter to put Penn up 14-0.

Brown’s only score of the game came with 1:16 left in the first quarter when Duncan ran five yards into the end zone to cap off a 62-yard scoring drive.

Penn would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead.

The Bears moved the ball into Penn territory on several occasions in the second half, but were not able to come up with any points.

The Bears return to action on Friday, November 3 when they visit first-place Yale at the Yale Bowl.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

