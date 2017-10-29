Brown’s Offensive Struggles Continue in 17-7 Loss to Penn
Sunday, October 29, 2017
15:00 (1Q) Here's a look at the first play of the game, a Robinson-Watson connect for a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/Gx4gOix41a— ��Penn Football �� (@PENNfb) October 28, 2017
Bears quarterback Nick Duncan completed 13 of 25 passes for 89 yards while the Bears running attack saw six players, including Duncan, combine for 114 yards.
Brown has scored just 14 points in their last three games. They fall to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.
Penn Beats Brown
The Quakers got on the board on their first play of the game when quarterback Nick Robinson hit star receiver Justin Watson on an 80-yard pass to put Penn up 7-0 after an extra point.
Following a Brown fumble, Robinson would connect with Watson again, this time on a 20-yard pass play with 6:55 left in the quarter to put Penn up 14-0.
Brown’s only score of the game came with 1:16 left in the first quarter when Duncan ran five yards into the end zone to cap off a 62-yard scoring drive.
Penn would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead.
The Bears moved the ball into Penn territory on several occasions in the second half, but were not able to come up with any points.
Next up
The Bears return to action on Friday, November 3 when they visit first-place Yale at the Yale Bowl.
Game time is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
