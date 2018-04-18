Brown’s 30 Points Leads Celtics to 120-106 Win Over Bucks in Game 2

Jaylen Brown poured in 30 points as the Boston Celtics cruised to a 120-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game two of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The win gives the Celtics a 2-0 series lead.

Brown's points came on 12 of 22 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from three.

He is the youngest Celtic, 21, to score 30 in a playoff game since Tommy Heinsohn did it in 1952.

Celtics Pull Away

The Celtics led by four points, 55-51, with 1:26 to play in the first half before Marcus Morris knocked down a three and Terry Rozier followed up with a dunk to give the Celtics a 60-51 lead heading into the half.

Boston would lead by eight, 70-62, with 6:11 left in the third quarter before going on a 10-2 run to take an 80-64 lead with 4:07 left in the third quarter following a lay-up by Shane Larkin.

The Bucks would get as close as ten, 107-97, with 4:13 to play in the game and threaten to cut the lead to single digits.

However, Boston would go on a quick 5-0 run capped off by a Rozier three to go up 112-97.

They would cruise to the 120-106 victory.

Game three Upcoming

Game three is set for Friday, April 20 in Milwaukee.

Game time is set for 9:30 p.m.

