Brown Visits Columbia to Close Season
Saturday, November 18, 2017
Brown is coming off a 33-10 loss to Dartmouth at Fenway Park, while Columbia is coming off an 18-8 win over Cornell to remain in second place in the Ivy League.
Game time is set for 1 p.m.
Brown vs Columbia
The Bears and Lions will meet for the 82nd time in program history with Brown holding a 52-27-2 series advantage.
Last season, the Lions beat Brown 31-13 in Providence.
Brown had won the previous four games, including a 2015 win over the Lions, 28-23, in New York City.
Brown Offense
The Brown offense enters the game scoring just 14 points per game and putting up 273 yards of total offense.
"Part of it is maturity, we are not a very mature offensive football team right now, we have some young players who don't understand how good they can be. We haven’t gotten the greatest play from our quarterbacks, which is why it has been a carousel between Nick Duncan, TJ Linta, and Mitchell Jonke. Then we are just misfiring on little plays that make a difference," said Brown head coach Phil Estes about the offensive struggles.
Linta has played in nine games and completed 95 passes for 1057 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
Duncan began the season as the starter and has completed 51 passes for 463 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jonke has played in four games, completing 14 passes for 138 yards.
Freshman Darius Daies leads the Bears running attack with 67 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore Jakob Prall has been the top receiver for Brown, hauling in 48 catches for 556 yards.
Brown Defense
The Brown defense has given up 30 points and 436 total yards per game so far this season.
The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who leads Brown with six sacks and 63 tackles on the year. He also leads the Bears with 11 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.
Jarvis’ 15.5 career sacks rank third all-time at Brown.
Senior free safety Connor Coughlin follows up with 42 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.
