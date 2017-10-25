video: Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics Past Knicks 110-89

Jayson Tatum shows off on both ends of the floor for the @celtics! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/fuO3SwUt8w — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2017

The Boston Celtics cruised past the New York Knicks 110-89 to even their record at 2-2 on the season.

Boston was led by Jaylen Brown, who poured in 23 points, while rookie Jayson Tatum added 22 points.

Celtics Pull Away

Leading by one, 13-12 with 4:15 to play in the first quarter, Jaylen Brown knocked down a three from 28 feet to spark a 10-0 Celtics run and push the lead to 23-12 with 1:45 to play in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Celtics would continue to build their lead.

With 7:06 to play, Shane Larkin knocked down a three to give Boston a 20 point lead, 43-23. They would take a 54-33 lead into the half.

The Celtics would maintain a double-digit lead the entire second half and cruise to the win.

Next up

The Celtics return to action on Thursday, October 26 when they visit Milwaukee.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Jayson Tatum just scored 10 straight points, then assisted on three more, to push the Celtics ahead of the Knicks 43-23 with 7:05 left in 1Q — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) October 25, 2017

Per Celtics PR: Tatum (22) & Brown (20) are the 1st C's duo ever to score 20+ pts at 21 y/o or younger in same game in team history (Elias) — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2017

