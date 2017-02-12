video: Brown Loses 77-74 Heartbreaker to Dartmouth

With 55 seconds left and the game tied at 74, Dartmouth senior Mike Fleming buried a corner three to give the Big Green at 77-74 lead and win over Brown on Saturday night.

Brown had two possessions to try to tie the game, but were unable to convert.

On their first possession with 44 seconds left, Steven Spieth turned the ball over, but Dartmouth was not able to capitalize on the offensive end. In their final possession with seconds left on the clock, Travis Fuller missed a three to tie the game.

"This was a really difficult loss. We didn't get enough defensive stops in the second half. Dartmouth made some tough shots, but had too many easy opportunities, shooting 65-percent from the field in the last 20 minutes,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin after the game.

Brown drops to 2-6 in the Ivy League and 11-13 overall. Dartmouth improves to 2-6 in the Ivy League and 5-16 overall. The Bears have now dropped three straight and five of their last six games.

Brown Rallies in 2nd Half

Leading 41-40 after a Tavon Blackmon three went down the Bears saw Dartmouth go on a 10-1 run to take a 50-42 lead following a three from Miles Wright with 15:04 left to play.

The Bears would trial 74-66 with 3:53 left to play in the game.

From there, the Bears would go on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 74 on a layup from Tavon Blackmon with 1:18 to go, setting up Fleming’s heroics.

The Leaders

Steven Spieth led Brown with 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Blackmon followed up with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and five assists.

Next up

Brown returns to action on Friday, February 17 when they host Penn at the Pizzitola Center.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

