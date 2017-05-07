video: Brown Lacrosse Set to Face Yale in Ivy League Championship Game

The Brown Bears men’s lacrosse team is set to face Yale for the Ivy League Championship on Sunday afternoon in New Haven at Yale’s Reese Stadium. The winner will get the Ivy League’s automatic bid.

Brown made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament Final Four last season, losing to Maryland.

Game time is set for 12 noon and can be seen on ESPNU.

Brown vs. Yale

The Bulldogs and Bears played once earlier this season with Yale beating the Bears 18-12 on April 15 at Yale.

In that game, Yale attackman Ben Reeves was dominant, scoring five goals while also picking up five assists. Yale midfielder Eric Scott added another four goals in the game.

The Bears were led by Jackson Newsome, who scored four goals, while reigning Tewaaraton winner Dylan Molloy added three.

Overall, Brown and Yale have met 62 times dating back to 1927 with Brown holding a 36-26 lead in the series.

Brown’s Road to the Championship Game

Brown advanced to the title game following a 17-15 come from behind win over Princeton on Friday, May 5.

The Bears finished the regular season with a 10-5 overall record, including a 4-2 record in the Ivy League.

The Bears enter the championship game on a five-game winning streak.

See highlights of Brown’s win over Princeton below.

A look at Dylan Molloy's 4 goals in 17-15 win over Princeton! Molloy now has 316 career points & 195 career goals! #GoBruno @IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/lE26aMmtUH — Brown Athletics (@BrownAthletics) May 5, 2017

