video: Brown Lacrosse Set to Face Yale in Ivy League Championship Game
Sunday, May 07, 2017
Brown made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament Final Four last season, losing to Maryland.
Game time is set for 12 noon and can be seen on ESPNU.
Brown vs. Yale
The Bulldogs and Bears played once earlier this season with Yale beating the Bears 18-12 on April 15 at Yale.
In that game, Yale attackman Ben Reeves was dominant, scoring five goals while also picking up five assists. Yale midfielder Eric Scott added another four goals in the game.
The Bears were led by Jackson Newsome, who scored four goals, while reigning Tewaaraton winner Dylan Molloy added three.
Overall, Brown and Yale have met 62 times dating back to 1927 with Brown holding a 36-26 lead in the series.
Brown’s Road to the Championship Game
Brown advanced to the title game following a 17-15 come from behind win over Princeton on Friday, May 5.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 10-5 overall record, including a 4-2 record in the Ivy League.
The Bears enter the championship game on a five-game winning streak.
See highlights of Brown’s win over Princeton below.
A look at Dylan Molloy's 4 goals in 17-15 win over Princeton! Molloy now has 316 career points & 195 career goals! #GoBruno @IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/lE26aMmtUH— Brown Athletics (@BrownAthletics) May 5, 2017
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
