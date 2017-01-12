16.

Legends Pass Away: Ali, Palmer, Howe

For sports fans, 2016 was a rough year as three legends passed away, Muhammed Ali, Gordie Howe and Arnold Palmer.

Ali passed away at the age of 74 after being admitted to the hospital on June 2 with a respiratory condition.

Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson's syndrome in 1984, a disease that commonly results from head trauma from activities like boxing.

Howe passed away at 88 years old following a storied career in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings and in the World Hockey Association.

Palmer passed away at the age of 87. He had been in deteriorating health since late 2015, with his last public golf shot coming at the 2015 British Open.