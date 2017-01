Brown Lacrosse Ranked 10th in National Preseason Poll

Coming off their first final four appearance since 1994, the Brown men’s lacrosse program is ranked 10th in the Inside Lacrosse/Epoch national preseason poll and 11th in the USILA/Nike Coaches Poll.

Brown opens their season on Sunday, February 19 when they host Quinnipiac at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

Brown Lacrosse

The Bears enter the season with new head coach Mike Daly, but return Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy.

Last season, Molloy led the country with 116 points, 54 assists and ranked third with 62 goals on the season. He played Brown’s final four game against Maryland on a broken foot.

Along with Molloy, Brown also returns first Team all-American Larker Kemp and Second Team All-American defenseman Alec Tulett.

