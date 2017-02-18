Brown Lacrosse Hosts Quinnipiac in 2017 Season Opener on Saturday
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Game time is set for 1 p.m.
Brown Lacrosse in 2017
After getting to the Final Four last season, the Bears return this season with first-year head coach Mike Daly and the return of Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy.
Daly comes to Brown from Tufts University, where he led the program to three NCAA National Championship titles. Daly posted a record 244-83 in 18 seasons as head coach at Tufts, with nine NCAA Tournament appearances.
Last season, Molloy was named first team all-American and led the country in points (116) and assists (54) while ranking third in the country in goals with 62.
He played the Final Four game against Maryland with a broken foot - and scored two goals.
Brown also returns first-team all-American Larken Kemp and second team all-American defensemen Alec Tulett.
Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac comes into this season as the defending MAAC champions and picked to repeat in 2017.
The Bobcats are led by sophomore Foster Cuomo, who was named the MAAC Preseason Co-Player of the Year.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
