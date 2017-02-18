Brown Lacrosse Hosts Quinnipiac in 2017 Season Opener on Saturday

The #10 Brown men’s lacrosse team is set to open their 2017 season on Saturday when they host Quinnipiac at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Brown Lacrosse in 2017

After getting to the Final Four last season, the Bears return this season with first-year head coach Mike Daly and the return of Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy.

Daly comes to Brown from Tufts University, where he led the program to three NCAA National Championship titles. Daly posted a record 244-83 in 18 seasons as head coach at Tufts, with nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last season, Molloy was named first team all-American and led the country in points (116) and assists (54) while ranking third in the country in goals with 62.

He played the Final Four game against Maryland with a broken foot - and scored two goals.

Brown also returns first-team all-American Larken Kemp and second team all-American defensemen Alec Tulett.

Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac comes into this season as the defending MAAC champions and picked to repeat in 2017.

The Bobcats are led by sophomore Foster Cuomo, who was named the MAAC Preseason Co-Player of the Year.

