Brown Grad Gibbs Wins Silver Medal in Women’s Bobsled at Olympics

Brown University graduate Lauren Gibbs won a silver medal in the women's bobsled with partner Elana Meyers-Taylor in the 2018 Olympics.

“It’s incredible. I can’t believe it. I have no words, sorry. I can’t even—this is cool," Gibbs told teamusa.org.

The Race

In the race for gold between the American team of Gibbs and Meyers-Taylor and the German team of Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz, Team USA put together a final run of 50.73 seconds.

That gave them a four-run combined time of 3:22.52.

However, the Germans would edge team USA for the gold medal with a four-run combined time of 3:22.45.

Gibbs at Brown University

Gibbs started the sport of bobsled just four years ago after graduating from Brown in 2006.

While at Brown, Gibbs played volleyball for the varsity team after being originally recruited to run track.

A team captain for the Bears as a senior, Gibbs earned Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2004 and 2005 and ranks fourth all-time at Brown with 1,090 career kills. She started for the Bears for three seasons and gained Academic All-Ivy accolades as a senior.

