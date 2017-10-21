Brown Football Visits Cornell in Search of 1st Conference Win

The Brown Bears football team (2-3, 0-2 Ivy) will seek to earn their first Ivy League win of the season on Saturday when they face the (1-4, 1-1 Ivy) Cornell Big Red.

Cornell is coming off a 26-18 loss to Bucknell in their previous game, while Brown is looking to rebound after a 53-0 loss to Princeton.

“We are always trying to morph into the team that we can be. We are always making adjustments. due to injuries and inexperience at certain positions, we have had to make adjustments on different groupings on both sides of the ball,” Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

Brown vs Cornell

The Bears and Big Red will meet for the 65th time on Saturday dating back to 1895 when the series started.

Brown leads the all-time series 37-26-1, and have won each of the last nine games and 18 of the last 21.

In last season’s meeting, Brown edged Cornell 28-21 in double-overtime at Brown Stadium. \

Cornell’s last win in the series came in 2007.

Brown Offense

The Bears offense was shut out last week at Princeton and this week coach Estes said they will start freshman Jeffrey Jonke at quarterback.

“We gotta put points on the board. To walk away from the Princeton game and not put any points on the board is something that needs to be addressed,” said Estes.

Jonke completed 8 of 15 passes for 60 yards in the game against Princeton.

The Brown offense has averaged 18.6 points and 320 yards per game to this point in the season.

Freshman running back Darius Daies leads all Brown running backs with 39 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Jakob Prall leads the Bears with 31 catches for 322 yards. He enters the game averaging 6.2 catches per game.

Brown Defense

The Brown defense has given up 31.8 points and 427 total yards per game this season.

Against Cornell, Estes says a key will be stopping the run.

“They have some very good skill on offense, they have a good running back, he is all-Ivy, they have successfully run the football against everyone they have played this year, held Harvard to just 40 plays so they really controlled the game. We got to stop the run and make sure we get off the field on 3rd down,” Estes said.

The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who ranks ninth in the country with an average of one sack per game, while his 1.5 tackles for loss per game is 24th best in the country.

Jarvis’ 14.5 career sacks ranks fourth all-time at Brown.

