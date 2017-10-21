Brown Football Visits Cornell in Search of 1st Conference Win
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Cornell is coming off a 26-18 loss to Bucknell in their previous game, while Brown is looking to rebound after a 53-0 loss to Princeton.
“We are always trying to morph into the team that we can be. We are always making adjustments. due to injuries and inexperience at certain positions, we have had to make adjustments on different groupings on both sides of the ball,” Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.
Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.
Brown vs Cornell
The Bears and Big Red will meet for the 65th time on Saturday dating back to 1895 when the series started.
Brown leads the all-time series 37-26-1, and have won each of the last nine games and 18 of the last 21.
In last season’s meeting, Brown edged Cornell 28-21 in double-overtime at Brown Stadium. \
Cornell’s last win in the series came in 2007.
Brown Offense
The Bears offense was shut out last week at Princeton and this week coach Estes said they will start freshman Jeffrey Jonke at quarterback.
“We gotta put points on the board. To walk away from the Princeton game and not put any points on the board is something that needs to be addressed,” said Estes.
Jonke completed 8 of 15 passes for 60 yards in the game against Princeton.
The Brown offense has averaged 18.6 points and 320 yards per game to this point in the season.
Freshman running back Darius Daies leads all Brown running backs with 39 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore wide receiver Jakob Prall leads the Bears with 31 catches for 322 yards. He enters the game averaging 6.2 catches per game.
Brown Defense
The Brown defense has given up 31.8 points and 427 total yards per game this season.
Against Cornell, Estes says a key will be stopping the run.
“They have some very good skill on offense, they have a good running back, he is all-Ivy, they have successfully run the football against everyone they have played this year, held Harvard to just 40 plays so they really controlled the game. We got to stop the run and make sure we get off the field on 3rd down,” Estes said.
The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who ranks ninth in the country with an average of one sack per game, while his 1.5 tackles for loss per game is 24th best in the country.
Jarvis’ 14.5 career sacks ranks fourth all-time at Brown.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Brown Football Alum Cruz Signs With the Chicago Bears
- Brown Football Schedule Released, Play URI for 100th Time
- Brown Football Picked to Finish 5th in Ivy League
- Brown Football Set to Host Bryant in Season Opener
- Brown Football Set to Open Season at Bryant
- Brown Football Opens Camp With Many Holes To Fill
- Brown Football Opens Camp With High Expectations
- Brown Football Great Can’t Defend Paterno
- Brown Football Players Want to Keep Paterno’s Name on Award
- NEW: Brown Football Previews Season–Two Games Under the Lights
- GoLocal’s Cordischi Adds Brown Football Role to Reporting Duties
- Brown Football Falls 31-21 in First Ever Meeting With Stetson
- Brown Football Falls 21-14 to 1st Place Penn
- Brown Football Visits Harvard to Open Ivy League Play
- Brown Football Edges Bryant 28-23 in Season Opener
- Brown Football Beat by Harvard 45-28 in Ivy League Opener
- Brown Football Wraps Up Non-Conference Play vs. Stetson on ESPN3
- Brown Football Falls to Stetson 17-13
- Brown Football Hosts Bryant to Open 140th Season
- Brown Football Coach Estes to Throw Out 1st Pitch at Fenway on Sunday When Red Sox Host Yankees
- Brown Football Holds on to Beat Yale 27-22 at Brown Stadium
- Brown Football Falls 31-13 to Columbia in Season Finale
- Brown Football to Play Dartmouth at Fenway Park
- Brown Football Coach Estes Joins LIVE Monday to Discuss Brown’s Game at Fenway
- Brown Football Set to Host Princeton in Return to Ivy League Play