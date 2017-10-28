Brown Football Hosts Penn in Final Home Game of Regular Season

The Brown Bears football team (2-4, 0-3 Ivy) will play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they host (2-4, 0-3 Ivy) Penn.

The Bears are coming off a 34-7 loss to Cornell last week, while Penn is coming off a loss to Yale.

“Penn is a good football team that is struggling to win, they have played three Ivy games and are 0-3. They lost a heartbreaker to Columbia and to Dartmouth, and lost to Yale by less than a touchdown and so they have hung in there but they haven’t had the magic they have had in last few years. They are very talented, they have the best receiver in Ivy League in Justin Watson, the offense goes through him. They are good defensively and put a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.

Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.

Brown vs Penn

The Bears and Quakers will meet for the 86th time in program history with Penn holding a 59-24-2 advantage in the series.

In last season’s meeting, Penn beat the Bears 21-14 at Franklin Field for its second straight win over Brown.

Brown won the previous two games in 2013 and 2014.

Brown Offense

The Bears offense enters Saturday’s game having scored just seven points in their last two games.

On the season, they average just 16.7 points and 293 total yards per game.

“Part of it is consistency with the quarterback. We lost Nick Duncan in Harvard game, TJ Linta stepped up his game, but then he struggled a little bit. We went with the freshman against Cornell last week and he put the ball on the ground twice. We will go back to Duncan this week," said Estes.

He continued, "we got to start a little faster, we got to execute the offense better. I think we have some talent on offense and the only thing that is stopping us is ourselves."

Duncan will make the start at quarterback after throwing a touchdown pass in relief last week. He also threw for 136 yards in the game.

The Bears offense will also look for a lift from Livingstone Harriott and freshman running back Darius Dais. Dais has 42 rushes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown Defense

The Brown defense has given up 32 points and 440 total yards per game this season.

The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who ranks 5th in the country with six sacks on the season, while his 1.4 tackles for loss per game is 27th best in the country.

Jarvis’ 15.5 career sacks rank third all-time at Brown.

Salute to Service Day

Brown will honor all branches of the Armed Forces, along with first responders on Saturday as they celebrate Salute to Service Day at Brown Stadium.

“Its a big deal to me in a lot of ways because there are a lot of Brown alums that are veterans, even more so my father was in the Navy during the Korean War. He was on the USS Shangri-La aircraft carrier, so every time we do these I think of him,” Estes said.

Saturday's honorary captain is orthopedic surgeon Dr. Augustus A. White III '57, the first African American graduate of the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he was president of the student body.

He received a Bronze Star for his work as a captain serving with the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War. Dr. White served as chief of the orthopedic surgery department at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, and founded the academic orthopedic program at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

