Brown Football Hosts Penn in Final Home Game of Regular Season
Saturday, October 28, 2017
The Bears are coming off a 34-7 loss to Cornell last week, while Penn is coming off a loss to Yale.
“Penn is a good football team that is struggling to win, they have played three Ivy games and are 0-3. They lost a heartbreaker to Columbia and to Dartmouth, and lost to Yale by less than a touchdown and so they have hung in there but they haven’t had the magic they have had in last few years. They are very talented, they have the best receiver in Ivy League in Justin Watson, the offense goes through him. They are good defensively and put a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.
Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.
Brown vs Penn
The Bears and Quakers will meet for the 86th time in program history with Penn holding a 59-24-2 advantage in the series.
In last season’s meeting, Penn beat the Bears 21-14 at Franklin Field for its second straight win over Brown.
Brown won the previous two games in 2013 and 2014.
Brown Offense
The Bears offense enters Saturday’s game having scored just seven points in their last two games.
On the season, they average just 16.7 points and 293 total yards per game.
“Part of it is consistency with the quarterback. We lost Nick Duncan in Harvard game, TJ Linta stepped up his game, but then he struggled a little bit. We went with the freshman against Cornell last week and he put the ball on the ground twice. We will go back to Duncan this week," said Estes.
He continued, "we got to start a little faster, we got to execute the offense better. I think we have some talent on offense and the only thing that is stopping us is ourselves."
Duncan will make the start at quarterback after throwing a touchdown pass in relief last week. He also threw for 136 yards in the game.
The Bears offense will also look for a lift from Livingstone Harriott and freshman running back Darius Dais. Dais has 42 rushes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Brown Defense
The Brown defense has given up 32 points and 440 total yards per game this season.
The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who ranks 5th in the country with six sacks on the season, while his 1.4 tackles for loss per game is 27th best in the country.
Jarvis’ 15.5 career sacks rank third all-time at Brown.
Salute to Service Day
Brown will honor all branches of the Armed Forces, along with first responders on Saturday as they celebrate Salute to Service Day at Brown Stadium.
“Its a big deal to me in a lot of ways because there are a lot of Brown alums that are veterans, even more so my father was in the Navy during the Korean War. He was on the USS Shangri-La aircraft carrier, so every time we do these I think of him,” Estes said.
Saturday's honorary captain is orthopedic surgeon Dr. Augustus A. White III '57, the first African American graduate of the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he was president of the student body.
He received a Bronze Star for his work as a captain serving with the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War. Dr. White served as chief of the orthopedic surgery department at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, and founded the academic orthopedic program at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
