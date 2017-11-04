video: Brown Football Falls to First Place Yale 34-7
Saturday, November 04, 2017
Not ☝️, not ✌️, but 3️⃣ touchdowns for @Yale_Football freshman Zane Dudek, as the Bulldogs defeat Brown, 34-7! #IvyFootball pic.twitter.com/mfOCWs4RTq— Ivy League Network (@IvyLeagueNet) November 4, 2017
The Bears have now lost five straight games and drop to 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in the Ivy League.
Offensive Struggles
Brown scored a touchdown in the final 2 minutes of the game to avoid getting shut out for the second time in four games.
Brown has scored a total of 21 points in those last four games.
Against Yale, the Bears were outgunned 563-235 in total yards.
Quarterback Thomas Linta completed 12 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Yale Cruises Past Brown
The Bulldogs got on the board in the opening minutes when Zane Dudek ran 68 yards into the end zone to put Yale up 6-0 after they missed a two-point conversion.
Yale would add to their lead when quarterback Kurt Rawlings hit JP Shohfi on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:52 to play in the first quarter to put Yale up 13-0 after the extra point.
Dudek would then run 36-yards for a touchdown to give Yale a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Shohfi and Dudek would each score one more touchdown in the second half to put Yale up 34-0 midway through the third quarter.
Brown would get on the board with 1:43 left in the game.
Next Up
Brown returns to action on Friday, November 10 when they play Dartmouth at Fenway Park.
Game time is set for 8 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
