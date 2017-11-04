video: Brown Football Falls to First Place Yale 34-7

The Brown Bears football team’s offensive struggles continued on Friday night when they lost to first place Yale 34-7 in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Bears have now lost five straight games and drop to 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in the Ivy League.

Offensive Struggles

Brown scored a touchdown in the final 2 minutes of the game to avoid getting shut out for the second time in four games.

Brown has scored a total of 21 points in those last four games.

Against Yale, the Bears were outgunned 563-235 in total yards.

Quarterback Thomas Linta completed 12 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Yale Cruises Past Brown

The Bulldogs got on the board in the opening minutes when Zane Dudek ran 68 yards into the end zone to put Yale up 6-0 after they missed a two-point conversion.

Yale would add to their lead when quarterback Kurt Rawlings hit JP Shohfi on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:52 to play in the first quarter to put Yale up 13-0 after the extra point.

Dudek would then run 36-yards for a touchdown to give Yale a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Shohfi and Dudek would each score one more touchdown in the second half to put Yale up 34-0 midway through the third quarter.

Brown would get on the board with 1:43 left in the game.

Next Up

Brown returns to action on Friday, November 10 when they play Dartmouth at Fenway Park.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

