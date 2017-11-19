Brown Football Falls to Columbia 24-6 in Season Finale
Sunday, November 19, 2017
Congratulations to @ColumbiaLionsFB on a great season! Most wins and Ivy wins since 1996! #IvyFootball pic.twitter.com/0OObTdxmco— Ivy League Network (@IvyLeagueNet) November 19, 2017
Columbia finishes the season in second place in the Ivy League, while Brown finished the year with a 2-8 record and 0-7 in the Ivy League. Brown ends the season having lost seven straight games.
Yale won the Ivy League title outright after beating Harvard 24-3.
Columbia Cruises Past Brown
Columbia got on the scoreboard when Josh Bean scored on a one yard run up the middle on a direct snap to give the Lions a 7-0 led with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
The Lions would add to their lead on special teams.
With Brown punting from its own 20-yard line, Columbia's Cooper Wilson got through the line, blocked the punt, and Justin Woodley recovered it in the end zone with 4:04 left in the half to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.
Columbia would go up 17-0 in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Oren Milstein with 4:22 left to play in the quarter.
The Brown offense would finally get on the board lat in the third quarter when quarterback T.J. Linta would connect with Livingstone Harriott for a touchdown to make the score 17-6 Columbia.
The Lions would add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the 24-6 win.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
