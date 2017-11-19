Brown Football Falls to Columbia 24-6 in Season Finale

The Brown University football team wrapped up their 2017 season with a 24-6 loss on the road to Columbia on Saturday.

Columbia finishes the season in second place in the Ivy League, while Brown finished the year with a 2-8 record and 0-7 in the Ivy League. Brown ends the season having lost seven straight games.

Yale won the Ivy League title outright after beating Harvard 24-3.

Columbia Cruises Past Brown

Columbia got on the scoreboard when Josh Bean scored on a one yard run up the middle on a direct snap to give the Lions a 7-0 led with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

The Lions would add to their lead on special teams.

With Brown punting from its own 20-yard line, Columbia's Cooper Wilson got through the line, blocked the punt, and Justin Woodley recovered it in the end zone with 4:04 left in the half to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.

Columbia would go up 17-0 in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Oren Milstein with 4:22 left to play in the quarter.

The Brown offense would finally get on the board lat in the third quarter when quarterback T.J. Linta would connect with Livingstone Harriott for a touchdown to make the score 17-6 Columbia.

The Lions would add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the 24-6 win.

