Brown Football Falls 33-10 to Dartmouth at Fenway Park

The Brown Bears football team fell 33-10 to Ivy League rival Dartmouth on Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Bears fall to 2-7 overall, 0-6 in the Ivy League, while Dartmouth improves to 7-2, 4-2 in Ivy League play.

Dartmouth Cruises

Dartmouth got on the board first on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Jack Heneghan to Hunter Hagdorn with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked by Brown senior Thomas Kutschke to keep the score 6-0 Dartmouth.

The Big Green built on their lead in the second quarter when Ryder Stone ran 10 yards into the end zone with 11:23 to play in the half to make it 13-0 Dartmouth.

The Bears got on the board in the second quarter when senior Ben Rosenblatt converted a 27-yard field goal at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter to cut Dartmouth’s lead to 13-3.

However, Dartmouth would not let up.

Heneghan to Hagdorn connected again with 56 seconds left in half, this time on a 17-yard touchdown pass, to give Dartmouth to a 20-3 lead.

They would extend their lead just before the half with a field goal to take a 23-3 lead into the locker room.

Dartmouth would add another touchdown in the third quarter on an interception and go on to cruise to the 33-10 win.

Next up

The Bears wrap up their 2017 season on Saturday, November 18 when they visit Columbia.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

