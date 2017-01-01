Brown Falls to Stony Brook 92-89 on New Year’s Eve

Brown’s eight-game home winning streak and four game winning streak overall was snapped on Saturday following a 92-89 loss to America East power Stony Brook at the Pizzitola Center.

"Let's give a lot of credit to Stony Brook, who was sharp and really clicking on offense. They did a great job of hitting open shots. We have to defend better, learn from this and realize that every possession is important,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin after the game.

Brown falls to 9-6 on the season, while Stony Brook improves to 5-8 overall.

Brown Falls Short

After trailing by as much as ten points in the second half, two Tavon Blackmon free throws tied the game at 80 with 2:58 to play.

From that point, the Seawolves went on an 8-1 run to take an 88-81 lead with 1:15 to play after Stony Brook’s Roland Nyama knocked down a free throw.

The Bears got to within three on a couple of occasions in the final minute, but the Seawolves converted all their free throws.

With 4.1 seconds left, JR Hobbie got a corner three to tie the game, but it did not go down.

The Seawolves shot 60% from three and beat the Bears 14-5 in second chance points.

The Leaders

Blackmon led the Bears with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field, while also dishing out five assists.

Brandon Anderson added 18 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Next up

The Bears will close their non-conference schedule on Wednesday, January 4 when they visit NJIT.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

