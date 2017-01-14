Brown Falls to Princeton 97-66 in Ivy League Opener

The Brown Bears lost their Ivy League opener 97-66 on the road at Princeton on Friday night.

The Bears fall to 9-8 overall and 0-1 in the Ivy League, having now lost three straight games.

Princeton Runs Away Early

The Bears trailed 7-6 early on early in the game after two Obi Okolie free throws went down with 17:23 left to play.

Following those free throws, Princeton would take control of the game using a 16-7 run capped off by a Myles Stephens dunk to go up 23-13 with 11:34 to play in the half.

Steven Spieth would pull the Bears within eight, 23-15, before Princeton would go on another big run, this time a 17-2 run to take a 40-17 lead with 5:23 left in the game.

Princeton would take a 46-29 lead into the half and would lead by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

Brown struggled on offense, shooting only 39 percent from the floor and connecting on only 5 of 18 threes.

The Leaders

The Bears were led by Travis Fuller who poured in 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Obi Okolie added 12 points in the game.

Next up

The Bears return to action on Saturday, January 14 when they visit Penn.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.