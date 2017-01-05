Brown Falls to NJIT 75-73 in Final Non-Conference Game

The Brown Bears closed out their non-conference schedule with a 75-73 loss to NJIT on Wednesday night in New Jersey.

The Bears have now lost two straight games and fall to 9-7 on the year. NJIT moves to 8-8 on the season.

Brown’s Comeback Falls Short

The Bears held the half time lead, 31-29, but in the second NJIT took over, opening the half on a 19-3 run to take a 48-34 lead following a three from Chris Jenkins with 14:24 left to play.

The Bears would trail by as much as 17 points, 62-45, with 7:54 to play before storming back.

Down by 13 points, 67-54, with 4:13 left to pay, the Bears went on an 11-1 run to cut their deficit to three, 68-65, with 1:27 left to play.

After NJIT pushed their lead back up to five, the Bears would get within two points, 75-73, with just seconds left but a last second three by Tavon Blackmon was blocked.

A big factor in the game was the free throw differential. NJIT knocked down 31 of their 35 free throw attempts while Brown only completed 19 of their 29 attempts.

The Leaders

Spieth had a double-double with 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field while also grabbing ten rebounds.

Joshua Howard followed up with 14 points on 5 of 6 from the field in 22 minutes of action off the bench.

Next up

Brown returns to action on Friday, January 13 when they visit Princeton to kick off Ivy League play.

Tip-off is set on 8 p.m.

