The Brown Bears held on to beat Quinnipiac 66-61 for their fourth straight win on Thursday night at the Pizzitola Center.

The win moves Brown to 9-5 overall on the season with only one non-conference game remaining before conference play begins. The nine wins ties the school record for most non-conference wins in a season.

In the game, guard Tavon Blackmon scored his 1000th career point. He becomes the 29th player in school history to reach the milestone.

"Scoring 1,000 points feels good. I have to credit my teammates and coach Martin, who has believed in me since I was a 15-year old in high school," said Blackmon after the game.

"Tavon has meant a lot to this program. He was my first recruit and has started virtually every game of his Brown career," added Brown head coach Mike Martin.

Brown Holds On

After leading by as much as 16 points, 59-43, with seven minutes left in the game, the Bears saw the Bobcats get as close as three points, 62-59, with 1:22 to play following a Chaise Daniels jumper.

Quinnipiac had a chance to tie the game with ten seconds left but a Peter Kiss three-pointer just missed.

The Bears would close the game out by knocking down four straight free throws to get their fourth straight win.

Brown won the game at the free throw line, getting there 30 times and making 23 of their free throws. By comparison, the Bobcats got to the line 19 times and made 11 free throws.

Neither team shot very well from the floor, the Bears only shooting 36% and the Bobcats edging them in that category, shooting 37% from the floor.

Brown Grabs Control

The Bears trailed 20-19 with 6:31 left to play in the first half following a Donovan Smith layup.

From that point, Brown would close the half on a 17 -5 run, sparked by layups from Brandon Anderson and Steven Spieth, as well as a dunk by Travis Fuller.

Brown would head into the locker room leading 37-25

The Leaders

JR Hobbie poured in 19 points in 21 minutes of action off the bench to lead the Bears.

His points came on 5 of 8 shooting from the field, all from beyond the three-point arc. Hobbie was also 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Travis Fuller followed up with 14 points.

Next up

Brown returns to action Saturday, December 31 when they host Stony Brook. The game will be Brown’s last before a three-game road trip that takes them into Ivy League play.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

