Brandon Anderson: 18 to Watch in 2018

Brandon Anderson is just a sophomore, but he is one of the best Division I players in Rhode Island and could be one of Brown’s all-time greatest.

How good is Anderson? He is playing as well as any D-I player at PC, URI or Bryant. Anderson scored 17 against URI, put 24 up against Bryant, and had 19 against PC in a near upset.

Oh yea, he put up 26 points against Northwestern - a Big 10 emerging program.

He is also one of the best free throw shooters in America — just under 89 percent. Anderson is seventh in the country in free-throw attempts and third in the country in free throws made.

He is averaging 19 points a game which is tops of all the Rhode Island team players.

And, he is concentrating Business, Entrepreneurship, and Organizations.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.