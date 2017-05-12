video: Brady to be on Madden NFL 18 Cover, Makes Fun of “Madden Curse”

In a video released Friday morning, Brady makes fun of the supposed "Madden Curse" of players who have graced the cover and gone on to get injured or suffer declining performances.

To show how unconcerned he is, Brady in the video breaks a mirror - and walks under a ladder.

The Madden Curse

Over the years, being on the cover of Madden has been a curse.

Last season, Gronkowski suffered a rib and lung injury in the middle of the season and then a herniated disc that required season-ending surgery.

Prior to that, players such as Daunte Culpepper, Ray Lewis, Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb, Shaun Alexander, Vince Young and Troy Polamalu all suffered injuries in the year of their cover appearance.

The curse began with the game’s first cover athlete, Garrison Hearst, who broke his ankle in the playoffs after appearing on the cover.

In a video on his Facebook page, Brady said he will not be cursed.

Brady on Madden

Brady is the second Patriot in the Bill Belichick era to be on the cover following Rob Gronkowski’s appearance on the cover last year.

Brady is coming off his fifth Super Bowl win and his fourth Super Bowl MVP Award.

Despite missing the first four games of the season, he finished second in the league MVP voting.

Madden 18 will be available or Xbox one, Xbox 360, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3 on August 25.

Gamers can reserve a copy by clicking here.

Related Slideshow: 16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season Regular Season - in Vines

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.