NEW: Brady Ends WEEI Interview Abruptly After Questions About Guerrero
Monday, August 27, 2018
The interview came after Guerrero flew with the Patriots on the team plane to Carolina for Friday night’s preseason game.
It is unclear where Guerrero watched the game from, but being on the team plane is a change from last season when he was banned.
Read the Interview Below
Earlier this offseason, Brady ended a press conference early following a question about Guerrero and wide receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension.
Monday's WEEI Exchange:
Kirk Minihane: What changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led that to being able to happen this year?
Brady: “Yeah, I am not getting into all that.”
Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to him at the time — when I talked to him there, he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown, and he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that is true?
Brady: “I said I don’t want to get into it. … Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together.”
Minihane: "I understand that. I am just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he’s traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?"
Brady: “Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I’ll talk to you later.”
New England Sports Survey - August 2018
Channel Media Market & Research polled over 16,000 New England residents, ten percent of whom live in Rhode Island and 43% in Massachusetts.
Of the respondents, 75% were male, and 91 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18 and 54.
The polling took place between August 9 and August 20.
Related Articles
- UPDATED: Patriots Select Running Back Sony Michel at #31 Overall
- 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft
- UPDATED: Patriots Pick Georgia Offensive Lineman Isaiah Wynn at #23 Overall
- Patriots Make Series of Trades, Add 2 Players on 2nd Day of NFL Draft
- Patriots Add 6 Players on Final Day of NFL Draft
- Patriots 2018 Regular Season Schedule Released
- Legendary Patriots Commentator Gil Santos Dies at 80
- Patriots Defensive Coordinator Patricia Named Head Coach of Lions
- Disturbing Number of NE Patriots Claim Brain Injuries, According to Lawsuit
- Reports: Patriots’ Amendola to Dolphins, Says NFL Network’s Hellie
- Patriots Trade Cooks to Rams for 1st Round Draft Pick
- Matt Light to be Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame
- NEW: Patriots’ Edelman Facing 4-Game Suspension for Performance Enhancing Drugs
- Patriots Revise Brady’s Contract, Add $5 Million in Incentives
- Patriots Rally to Beat Redskins 26-17 in Preseason Game 1
- Patriots Cruise Past Eagles 37-20 in Preseason Game 2
- Patriots 1st Round Draft Pick Wynn Out for Season with Torn Achilles
- Popularity of Patriots, Belichick & Kraft Takes Hit in New Survey
- Patriots Release Wide Receiver Malcolm Mitchell
- Everything You Need to Know About Patriots Training Camp 2018
- Patriots’ Edelman Apologizes for Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
- NEW: Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Jones Dies of Cardiac Arrest
- Brown Football Alum Develin Signs 2-Year Extension With Patriots
- Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates, Public Practices
- Patriots Fall to Carolina 25-14 in 3rd Preseason Game