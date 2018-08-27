Welcome! Login | Register

Brady Ends WEEI Interview Abruptly After Questions About Guerrero

Monday, August 27, 2018

Tom Brady ends weekly WEEI interview early after questions about Guerrero PHOTO: Peter Bond/flickr

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ended his weekly interview with WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan early after the hosts asked him numerous questions about his trainer Alex Guerrero.

The interview came after Guerrero flew with the Patriots on the team plane to Carolina for Friday night’s preseason game.

It is unclear where Guerrero watched the game from, but being on the team plane is a change from last season when he was banned.

Read the Interview Below

Earlier this offseason, Brady ended a press conference early following a question about Guerrero and wide receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension.

Monday's WEEI Exchange: 

Kirk Minihane: What changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led that to being able to happen this year?

Brady: “Yeah, I am not getting into all that.”

Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to him at the time — when I talked to him there, he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown, and he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that is true?

Brady: “I said I don’t want to get into it. … Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together.”

Minihane: "I understand that. I am just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he’s traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?"

Brady: “Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I’ll talk to you later.” 

 

