Brady Cuts Short WEEI Interview, Host Called His Daughter “An Annoying Little Pissant”

Insulting a man's daughter is never a good idea. The City of Boston is looking more and more like the “City of Unloved” when it comes to the Patriots these days. Too much success? Too much jealousy? Or, is media desperate to make news?

Last week, sports talk station WEEI’s host Alex Reimer referred to Tom Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little pissant.” Reimer was referring to Brady's daughter's appearance in the new video series Tom v Time. SEE VIDEO BELOW

Reimer was later suspended for the comment.

The Boston Globe reports that on Monday morning, Brady cut his weekly radio interview on WEEI short on Monday, citing the comment made by WEEI’s Reimer.

“It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that,” Brady said on air.

