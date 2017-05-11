Bradley’s 29 Points Leads Celtics to Blow Out Win in Game 5 Over Wizards

Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-101 blowout win over the Washington Wizards in game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Bradley, who has been bothered by a hip pointer for the majority of the playoffs, knocked down 12 of 19 shots from the field while also grabbing six rebounds.

The Celtics take a 3-2 series lead with game six set for Friday night in Washington. If game seven is necessary, it will be on Monday in Boston.

Celtics Roll

In a series that has been all about runs, it was the Celtics who used a big run to take control of game six.

After the Wizards scored the first four points of the game, the Celtics scored 16 straight points capped off by a Bradley three with 7:07 left to play in the first quarter.

The Celtics run marked the fourth time in the series that a team has run off at least 16 straight points, three of those times happened in the first quarter.

Washington got to within eight, 16-8, with 5:14 to play in the quarter before Boston would extend their lead back to double figures.

The Wizards would never threaten the rest of the way, trailing by as much as 26 points in the fourth quarter.

