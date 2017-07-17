video: Bradley Jr. Robs Aaron Judge of Home Run, Red Sox Beat Yankees 3-0

Another Aaron Judge homer?

Mookie Betts hit a two-run home run and Jackie Bradley jr. robbed New York’s Aaron Judge of a home run in the eighth inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Yankees 3-0 at Fenway Park on Sunday Night.

This is the first time the Yankees have been shut out this season.

The Red Sox improve to 52-41 on the season and hold a 3.5 game lead over New York in the AL East.

Red Sox Hold off Yankees

With the game tied at 0 in the third, Boston’s Mookie Betts hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox up 2-0 in the game. Betts finished the game with three hits and two RBIs.

Boston would add another run in the sixth when Dustin Pedroia drilled a single to left field to bring home Betts and give Boston a 3-0 lead.

In the 8th, the Yankees had a man on base with one out and Judge at the plate. Judge drove a David Price pitch to center that appeared headed over the wall before Bradley Jr.'s leaping catch kept the Yankees scoreless.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel allowed two men to reach base in the 9th inning before striking out New York's Chase Headley to end the game.

Price Dominant

Price made arguably his best start of the season.

He went 8 innings and gave up 7 hits and no runs while striking out eight. it was the deepest into a game that he has gone all season.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action Monday, July 17 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Toronto’s Marcus Stroman.

