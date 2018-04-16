NEW: Kawauchi & Linden Win 2018 Boston Marathon

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi and Desiree Linden are the winners of the men’s and women’s 2018 Boston Marathon.

Kawauchi finished with a time of 2:15:54 to become the first Japanese winner since 1987.

Linden finished the race with a time of 2:39:54 to become the first American woman to win since 1985.

Men’s Top 3

1. Yuki Kawauchi - Japan

2. Geoffrey Kirui - Kenya

3. Shadrack Biwott - USA

Women’s top 3

1. Desiree Linden - USA

2. Sarah Sellers - USA

3. Krista Duchene - Canada

Wheelchair Division

The men’s wheelchair division was won by Marcel Hug for the fourth year in a row.

He finished with a time of 1:46:26.

The women’s wheelchair division was won by Tatyana McFadden, with a time of 2:04:40.

McFadden did not win last year’s race, but won four straight races from 2013 to 2016.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.