video: Betts’ Walk-Off 2-Run Double Lifts Red Sox Over Cardinals 5-4

Mookie Betts hit a walk two-run double off the Green Monster with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The walk off was Boston’s ninth of the season.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 69-51 and maintain their 4.5 game lead over the New York Yankees.

Red Sox Walk Off

Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Xander Bogaerts started the comeback with a solo home run over the Green Monster to cut the Cardinals lead to 5-4.

Cardinals’ pitcher Zach Duke came on in place of closer Trevor Rosenthal and walked Chris Young, before being replaced by John Brebbia

Breccia gave up a line drive to Betts that scored Young and Jackie Bradley Jr. to give Boston the walk off win.

The win comes after the Red Sox trailed 4-0 in the second inning.

Next up

The Red Sox are off on Thursday before returning to action on Friday when they host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Friday’s pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against New York’s Jordan Montgomery.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Mookie Betts' 2nd career walk-off hit gives the Cardinals their 22nd loss after leading by multiple runs, most in MLB. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 17, 2017

Mookie Betts has the first walkoff double for the Red Sox since some guy named David Ortiz on May 14th last year. — High Heat Stats �� (@HighHeatStats) August 17, 2017

First HR for Bogaerts since July 5, 115 at-bats ago. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) August 17, 2017

