Betts’ 9th Inning Home Run Lifts Red Sox Over Brewers 4-1

Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run in the top of the 9th to help the Boston Red Sox salvage the final game of their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers, winning 4-1.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 18-16 on the season.

Betts Comes Through in 9th

With the game tied at 1 in the top of the 9th the Red Sox put two men on base with no outs in advance of Betts coming to the plate.

Christian Vazquez drew a walk and Devin Marrero got on base following a fielding error.

Betts would hit a home run to left field on a 2-2 count to give the Red Sox a 4-1 lead.

Betts had two hits and three RBIs in the game, also scoring two runs.

Closer Craig Kimbrel would strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth and picked up the win.

Next up

The Red Sox return home for a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays starting on Friday, May 12.

Friday’s first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Rick Porcello against Tampa’s Alex Cobb.

