Andrew Benintendi hit two homes and recorded six RBIs as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The win improves the Red Sox to 66-50 on the season. They now have a 4.5 game lead in the AL East.

The Red Sox trailed 2-0 in the top of the third inning before Mookie Betts hit a two run single to left field that scored Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez, tying the game at 2.

On the very next at bat, Benintendi hit a three-run home run to right field on a 1-1 count to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

After the Yankees got one run back in the fourth to make it 5-3, Benintendi hit his second three-run home run in the top of the fifth to put the Red Sox up 8-3.

Rafael Devers would hit a two run double later in the inning to put Boston up 10-3.

The Yankees would get two runs back in the bottom of the 9th, but would not threaten the Red Sox lead.

The Red Sox and Yankees wrap up their series on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against New York’s Jordan Montgomery.

