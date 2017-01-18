Bagwell, Raines & Rodriguez Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame has added three new members.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Hall of Fame class of 2017 in an announcement made on Wednesday, January 18.

Bagwell was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 1989 amateur draft out of the University of Hartford. The Red Sox traded Bagwell to the Houston Astros in 1990 for pitcher Larry Anderson.

He would play the rest of his career in Houston, retiring from the game in 2005.

Bagwell, as well as, Raines and Rodriguez, will be inducted on July 30 in Cooperstown as part of Hall of Fame Weekend that takes place from July 28 to July 31.

