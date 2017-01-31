slides: Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
SEE THE FALCONS WITH TIES TO NEW ENGLAND IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW
Of the Falcons with ties to New England, there is not anyone who has had more success than General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, who served as the Patriots director of college scouting from 2003 to 2007 before taking the General Manager job in Atlanta in 2008.
“This is kind of a dream game that way, to be able to go against the Patriots and against one of my mentors in this league. I think I have great respect for them, as we said way back in 2008, a lot of things were brought to the table that I learned in New England,” said Dimitroff in a press conference prior to the Falcons leaving for Houston.
Other notable Patriots alumni include former Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli, former Defensive Lineman Brian Cox, and former Secondary Coach Joel Collier.
Related Slideshow: Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England
Joel Collier
Falcons Director of Pro Personnel
Collier spent multiple seasons with the Patriots and served in multiple roles.
In 1991-92, Collier was the Patriots assistant running backs coach, and in 1993 he served as a pro scout.
After a hiatus, he came back to New England and served as the assistant secondary coach in 2005 and then secondary coach in 2006-07.
Scott Pioli
Falcons Assistant General Manager
Pioli spent multiple seasons with the Patriots as assistant director of player personnel in 2000, director of player personnel in 2001 and vice president of player personnel from 2002-08.
He left New England for the Kansas City Chiefs where he served as general manager from 2009-2012 before going to Atlanta.
Thomas Dimitroff
Falcons General Manager
Dimitroff was the director of college scouting for the Patriots from 2003-2007. During his run, the Patriots put together a 77-17 record and won two Super Bowls (2003 and 2004).
Dimitroff's father, Tom, also played one year for the Boston Patriots during their inaugural season in1960.
Matt Ryan
Falcons Quarterback
Ryan played quarterback at Boston College from 2004-2007.
He led the Eagles to national relevance during his junior and senior year, putting together back-to-back 10-plus win seasons and earning First-Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year as a senior in 2007.
Dwight Freeney
Falcons Defensive End
Freeney is a native of Hartford, Conn. where he went to Bloomfield High School and earned All-American and All-Central Connecticut West honors.
Freeney was a member of the 2006 Colts team that won the Super Bowl after beating the Patriots in the AFC Championship.
