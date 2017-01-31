slides: Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England

There are 13 players, coaches, and front office personnel in the Atlanta Falcons organization who have connections to the Patriots or the New England area.

SEE THE FALCONS WITH TIES TO NEW ENGLAND IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

Of the Falcons with ties to New England, there is not anyone who has had more success than General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, who served as the Patriots director of college scouting from 2003 to 2007 before taking the General Manager job in Atlanta in 2008.

“This is kind of a dream game that way, to be able to go against the Patriots and against one of my mentors in this league. I think I have great respect for them, as we said way back in 2008, a lot of things were brought to the table that I learned in New England,” said Dimitroff in a press conference prior to the Falcons leaving for Houston.

Other notable Patriots alumni include former Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli, former Defensive Lineman Brian Cox, and former Secondary Coach Joel Collier.

SEE THE FALCONS WITH TIES TO NEW ENGLAND IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

Related Slideshow: Atlanta Falcons With Ties to New England

Prev Next Brian Cox Falcons Defensive Line Coach Cox played defensive line for the Patriots during the 2001 season. He helped the Patriots win their first Super Bowl in franchise history that season. Cox totaled 165 games played and recorded 764 tackles and 51 sacks in his NFL career. Prev Next Jerome Henderson Falcons Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Henderson was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 1991 draft and played with the team until 1993 and then again in 1996. In his career, he had nine interceptions and one sack. Prev Next Joe Vellano Falcons Defensive Tackle Vellano played defensive tackle for the Patriots during the 2013-14 season totaling 60 tackles. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2013 season. Prev Next Joel Collier Falcons Director of Pro Personnel Collier spent multiple seasons with the Patriots and served in multiple roles. In 1991-92, Collier was the Patriots assistant running backs coach, and in 1993 he served as a pro scout. After a hiatus, he came back to New England and served as the assistant secondary coach in 2005 and then secondary coach in 2006-07. Prev Next Scott Pioli Falcons Assistant General Manager Pioli spent multiple seasons with the Patriots as assistant director of player personnel in 2000, director of player personnel in 2001 and vice president of player personnel from 2002-08. He left New England for the Kansas City Chiefs where he served as general manager from 2009-2012 before going to Atlanta. Prev Next Thomas Dimitroff Falcons General Manager Dimitroff was the director of college scouting for the Patriots from 2003-2007. During his run, the Patriots put together a 77-17 record and won two Super Bowls (2003 and 2004). Dimitroff's father, Tom, also played one year for the Boston Patriots during their inaugural season in1960. Prev Next Matt Ryan Falcons Quarterback Ryan played quarterback at Boston College from 2004-2007. He led the Eagles to national relevance during his junior and senior year, putting together back-to-back 10-plus win seasons and earning First-Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year as a senior in 2007. Prev Next Chad Walker Falcons Assistant Linebackers Coach Walker was the defensive coordinator at Bryant University from 2008-10. Prev Next Josh Keyes Falcons Linebacker Keyes played his college career at Boston College where he appeared in 43 games and totaled 124 tackles. Prev Next Arthur Blank Falcons Owner Blank graduated from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson was named after him in 1998. Prev Next Dwight Freeney Falcons Defensive End Freeney is a native of Hartford, Conn. where he went to Bloomfield High School and earned All-American and All-Central Connecticut West honors. Freeney was a member of the 2006 Colts team that won the Super Bowl after beating the Patriots in the AFC Championship. Prev Next Nick Williams Falcons Wide Receiver Williams played his college career at the University of Connecticut. He played in 42 games for the Huskies and recorded 43 catches for 588 yards and two touchdowns. In his NFL career, he has 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Prev Next Bldi Wreh-Wilson Falcons cornerback Wreh-Wilson was born in Malden, Mass. and went to the University of Connecticut. As a senior with the Huskies in 2012, Wreh-Wilson was honored as the team MVP and was named to the All-Big East Second Team. Prev

















































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.