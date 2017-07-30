Analysis: “Rather Have the Chicken and Beer Boys Than the Eck Abusers”
Sunday, July 30, 2017
David Price’s behavior is the new all-time low.
It is always hard to cheer for a bunch of overpaid (guaranteed contracted) and underperforming professional athletes, but the “mean girl” bullying by David “Choke in the Post Season” Price and his supportive sicko fans teammates, include the likes of Dustin Pedroia during his verbal tirade of Dennis Eckersley is pathetic.
On Saturday, Price finally spoke to the media.
When asked, “Are you going to apologize to Eckersley?”
Price responded, “Um, when he’s around, we’ll speak face to face. I’m sure you all will hear what’s said. That’s the way it goes.”
Price is too important in his own mind to apologize for publicly bullying and shaming a Hall of Fame pitcher.
Enough said.
It is time to clean house - get rid of Price, Peddie and the rest of them. Get a real manager, a real front office and break the cycle of under achievement, complaining athletes which is now becoming the norm in Fenway.
