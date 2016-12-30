ALL-USA RI High School Football Team Announced

USA Today named their 2016 All-USA Rhode Island high school football team. Players and coaches were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

The All-USA Rhode Island High School Team

Bishop Hendricken’s Keith Croft was named the coach of the year after the Hawks went undefeated for a second straight season and capped it off with a 48-28 win over La Salle in the Super Bowl.

The Hawks have now won seven straight state championships.

Offense

USA Today named Portsmouth’s Sean Coyne as the offensive player of the year after he finished the season with 3,239 total yards and 35 touchdowns, 20 of which came on the ground. In Portsmouth’s Super Bowl win over Central, Coyne rushed for four touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and kicked a 58-yard field goal.

Cone was also named USA Today’s special teams player of the year.

First Team

QB Chris Hindle (6-3,195, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

RB Yanique Duarte (5-5,165, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

RB Isaac McCray (5-11, 200, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

WR Andrew Hopgood (5-11, 200, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

WR Dametrius O’Connor (5-9, 175, Sr.), Central (Providence)

TE Austin Hedglen, (6-3, 195, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Aidan Asher (6-2, 248, Sr.) Portsmouth

OL Montaner Fresilli (6-1, 250, So.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Ivan Goretoy (6-1, 220, Sr.), West Warwick

OL Gladior Kwesiah (6-2, 284, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

OL Nick Swift (6-4, 290, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

Second Team

QB Andrew Wright (6-2, 180, Jr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

RB Pajebo Myers (5-10, 185, Sr.), Central (Providence)

RB Anthony Shepard (5-10, 185, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

WR Sam Coleman (6-0, 170, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

WR Jehlani Galloway (6-1, 175, Jr.), Classical (Providence)

TE Ryan Caffrey (6-3, 205, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

OL Sean Dandeneau (6-1, 185, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

OL Dave Decesare (6-0, 200, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

OL Tommy Mil (5-10, 215, Sr.), Central (Providence)

OL Jack Delfino (6-2, 215, Sr.), East Greenwich

OL Jake Cummings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

Defense

On the defensive side of the ball, USA Today named Hendricken’s Kwity Paye as their defensive player of the year. During the season, Paye recorded 61 tackles, 11 of which were for a loss, and 4.5 sacks for Hendricken leading them to the state championship.

Paye has made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Michigan next year.

First Team

DL Tom Lynch (6-2, 200, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DL Kwity Paye (6-4, 237, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

DL Andrew Wallace (6-1, 230, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

LB Jay Bast (6-3, 255, Sr.), Cranston East (Cranston)

LB Tristan Edwards (5-10, 175, Jr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

LB Sam Hill (6-0, 185, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

LB Trevante Jones (6-2, 225, Sr.), St. Raphael Academy (Pawtucket)

DB Cris Argys (6-1, 170, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DB Dave LaMountain (5-10, 165, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

DB Elijah Matthews (5-9, 150, Jr.), Juanita Sanchez (Providence)

DB Anthony Witherstone (6-1, 175, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

Second Team

DL Andi Brub (5-10, 230, Jr.), Middletown

DL Tristan Krensavage (5-11, 185, Sr.), Portsmouth

DL William Such (6-2, 200, Sr.), Cranston West (Cranston)

LB Manny Ceballos (5-10, 225, Sr.), Woonsocket

LB Danilson Daveiga (6-1, 190, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

LB David Kelley (6-4, 225, Sr.), Barrington

LB Jermaine Monteiro (5-9, 190, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

DB Michael Avant (6-1, 170, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

DB Ryan Ellinwood (6-1, 165, Sr.), East Providence

DB Ibby Keita (5-10, 170, Sr.), Tolman (Pawtucket)

DB Andrew Licciardi (5-9, 160, Jr.), East Greenwich

