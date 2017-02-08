video: Akele’s 12 Points Helps URI Hold Off UMass 70-62

Sophomore Nicola Akele netted a season high 12 points in 18 minutes of action to lead the URI Rams past UMass 70-62 on Tuesday night in Amherst.

On the season, Akele averages only 3.6 points and 14.7 minutes per game. His previous season high came in URI’s season opener against Dartmouth where he scored nine points in 17 minutes.

The win improves the Rams to 8-3 in the A-10 and 16-7 overall. The Rams have now won four straight games and sit in third place in the A-10, just one game behind VCU and Dayton who are tied for first at 8-2 in the conference.

The Rams will host Dayton on Friday night.

URI Holds off UMass

After leading 33-21 at the half, UMass pulled to within two points, 39-37, with 16:21 left to play in the game following free throws from Dejon Jarreau.

From that point, the Rams went on a 12-3 run capped off by an E.C. Matthews jump shot to take a 51-40 lead with 12:11 left in the game.

UMass would get back within five, 62-57 with 1:18 left to play after two Donte Clark free throws, but the Rams would hit nine of 11 free throws in the final minute to seal the game.

The Rams only converted 23 of 35 free throws in the game, luckily for them, UMass only converted 23 o 34 in the game.

JT completes the 4-point play! Rams lead UMass 39-33 (18:11) pic.twitter.com/kb4dudxhKY — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 8, 2017

The Leaders

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 14 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field, while Matthews followed up with 12 points on 2 of 9 shooting from the feudal and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

URI vs Dayton

The Rams will face Dayton for the second and final time in the regular season on Friday night at the Ryan Center. Dayton won the first meeting 67-64, though the Rams led for much of the game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

