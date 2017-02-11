Heartbreaker: Missed Free Throws Cost URI in 75-74 Loss to Dayton

Kuran Iverson netted 20 points and E.C. Matthews added 16, but it was not enough as the URI Rams would fall to Dayton 75-74 in the final seconds at the Ryan Center on Friday night.

“This was a tough loss in a high-level game between two high-level teams. It was such an important game for us on so many levels and we just didn’t finish. I think we might have gotten a little ahead of ourselves but - like we told the guys - we’re a high-quality team and we’ve got six opportunities left to continue to win games and make a case for where we want to be,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley.

With URI up 74-72 after Matthews went 1 of 2 from the free throw line, Dayton's Xeyrius Williams drained a corner three to put Dayton up 75-74 with ten seconds left in the game.

In Rhode Island's next possession, Jared Terrell raced down the floor, but his shot attempt would be knocked out of bounds.

URI would get the ball back with just 1.4 seconds left, but a miscommunication on the inbounds pass intended for E.C. Matthews saw the ball thrown into the back court giving Dayton the win.

The win puts Dayton in soul possession of first place in the A-10, while URI has their four-game winning streak snapped.

URI drops to 8-4 in conference play while Dayton improves to 10-2.

The culture in Dayton's program is simply amazing under Archie Miller. Obstacles arise, but results remain the same. Class of the A 10. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 11, 2017

URI now has to beat VCU on 2/25 to have a chance at an at-large bid. Rams had game in hand, but missed several key FTs down stretch. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 11, 2017

URI in Control Late

The Rams took control of the game with a minute to play. With the score tied at 69, Terrell drove to the basket and banked in a layup high off the glass to give URI a 71-69 lead.

Kuran Iverson would knock down two free throws to give the Rams a 73-69 lead with 24 seconds left in the game before the Flyers would climb back in.

On Dayton's ensuing possession, Xeyrius Williams knocked down a three to bring Dayton within one with 22 seconds left in the game.

Matthews would go to the free throw line on the Rams next possession, but only make one of two free throws giving the Rams a 74-72 lead with 16 seconds left.

The Rams missed three free throws in the final 1:30 and went only 21 of 32 from the line in the game.

Dayton went 21 of 29 from the free throw line.

The Leaders

Iverson's 20 points came on 7 of 12 shooting from the field, including 3 of 4 from three.

Matthews 16 points came on 5 of 12 shooting from the field and 2 of 7 from three.

Next up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, February 15 when they host Fordham at the Ryan Center.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.