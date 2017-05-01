8th Inning Rally Lifts Red Sox Over Cubs 6-2

The Boston Red Sox used a 4-run 8th inning rally to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

The Red Sox win the series 2-1 and improve to 13-11 on the season.

They have won 19 of their last 22 interleague games at Fenway.

Red Sox Rally in 8th

Boston’s Marco Hernandez led off the 8th with a grounder to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who tossed the ball to reliever and former Red Sox Koji Uehara.

Hernandez beat Uehara to the base and was called safe after the Cubs challenged the play.

Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi both followed with singles to load the bases.

The Cubs then went to Pedro Strop to replace Uehara.

Strop came in bounced a pitch to Ramirez that went to the backstop, bringing Hernandez home to give the Red Sox the 3-2 lead.

Mitch Moreland's grounder scored a run before an Addison Russell’s error allowed two more to score, giving the Red Sox a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Matt Barnes kept the Cubs off the boardin his first game back from a four game suspension.

Craig Kimbrel would come on and get the final three outs to seal the Red Sox win.

Orioles Come to Fenway

The Red Sox return to action on Monday, May 1 when they host the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Rick Porcello against Baltimore's Dylan Bundy.

